Toyota remained the best-selling car brand in the world in 2017, the podium being completed by Volkswagen and Ford, according to analysts at JATO Dynamics. The data also show that the SUV segment continued to grow significantly, reaching a market share of 34% globally. In 2017, the car industry recorded ...Read More »
Croatian Hypercar Rimac C_Two rewrites industry rules
When we talk about the peak performance of electric cars, we often think at the figures provided by Tesla, a company in Croatia that overturns all the calculations with a car that doesn’t respect any “rule” of the automotive industry: Rimac C_Two. The Croatian company Rimac, specialized in the development of electric hypercars, has come ... ...
Mercedes-AMG Project One – “Electrification brings efficiency and performance”
In an interview with the Autocar magazine, Tobias Moers spoke about the challenges behind the development of the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the Formula One inspired hypercar and the future strategy of the Mercedes-AMG division. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the AMG Performance Division, the Germans revealed to the public the new Mercedes-AMG ... ...
Ferrari 488 Pista – the new Italian supercar has the most powerful V8 engine in the history of Ferrari
The Italian automaker Ferrari announced that will unveil at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a new supercar named Ferrari 488 Pista. The new sports car has a 3.9-liter V8 engine that develops 720 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 2.8 seconds. The new Ferrari 488 Pista is a successor ... ...
McLaren MSO X – the limited version inspired by the GT4 for McLaren 570S, only for US
McLaren has launched a new project specifically developed by the Special Operations Division. Baptized McLaren MSO X, the special edition is based on the 570S but takes on a number of body elements from the 570S GT4 race car. Supercar manufacturers have learned that the public needs special editions so the interest rate does not ... ...
McLaren Senna: Possible Mission
The British sports car automaker officially released new pictures with McLaren Senna, its newest hypercar, featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, developing 800-horsepower and a total mass of only 1,198 kg (2,641 lbs). McLaren Senna was presented by the British carmaker as “the most powerful conventional street car ever made by McLaren”. Our family is ... ...
The New York Times and Stuttgarter Zeitung: Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW indirectly involved in a new scandal
Barrett-Jackson auctioned a new generation Ford GT for $2.55 million
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: The new version will be released in 2019 and will have 710 horsepower
The Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) remains firmly in place: Jeep will not be sold
Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Review [complete] – Renaissance
Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Review. Mercedes-Benz has managed to completely transform the A-Class model. When the A-Klasse debuted on market in 1997, it was not the most attractive German product, and the model was not a champion even at dynamics since it shortly after its launch received modifications to the ...Read More »
Seat Toledo 1.6 TDI Style Review – Coherent
We have before us the fourth generation of the Spanish Seat Toledo. A name launched in 1991 and after varied forms and types of body it arrived today at the fourth generation and the five-door liftback body type. Basically, today’s model reflects the original DNA. Because in 1991, when Seat ...Read More »
BMW 1 Series 120d xDrive M Review – The Winning Combination
BMW 1 Series 120d xDrive 2.0-liter M package Review. The premium compacts segment is a genuine battlefield where auto world’s giants compete with the best creations available that they can offer. With a compact premium, a car manufacturer has a difficult task: to squeeze, as much as possible, the brand’s ...Read More »
Volkswagen Golf 7 Review [complete] – Restyling
Volkswagen Golf 7 2.0 TDI Highline BlueMotion Tech Review. Volkswagen has managed to make from Golf more than a simple model in the compact segment. They managed to turn it into a symbol easily recognizable even by those who are not passionate about cars. And they did so through repetition, ...Read More »