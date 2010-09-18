VIDEO: KEN BLOCK having a Fiesta!

The famous rally driver Ken Block shot the second part of the Gymkhana 3 promotional film driving the Ford Fiesta with 660 hp and 890 Nm and four-wheel drive. Shot just south of Paris, France in Linas at l’Autodrome de Linas –Montlhéry, this 1.58 mile oval track, built in 1924, features banks as steep as 51 degrees, which is more than double the standard incline of most NASCAR ovals. Chosen by Ken for this specific reason, the ramp-like banking proved to be a unique and exciting challenge. The driving physics for the stunts performed were totally unknown until Ken attempted the maneuvers during filming. It seems he really had a fiesta!

Ken Block and his Ford Fiesta

Ken Block’s Gymkhana THREE