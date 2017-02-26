VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo is testing the new Bugatti Chiron before reaching its first customer

Bugatti went at Cristiano Ronaldo‘s home to give him the keys to his new Bugatti Chiron. The footballer was delighted with the supercar’s performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of footballers who have a passion for exotic cars. And as one of the highest paid footballers in the world, Ronaldo hasn’t stayed away from the exotic supercars produced by Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin or Pagani. He became a connoisseur of fast supercars.

Therefore Bugatti is looking to use his image to promote the new Bugatti Chiron, the replacement of the old Veyron. In addition, there are millions of fans who idolizes Ronaldo after winning the Golden Ball several times and became European champion with Portugal’s national team.

Andy Wallace, Bugatti test driver, went to Madrid to give the keys to the new Bugatti Chiron to Cristiano Ronaldo. After a test session, Ronaldo approved the special sensations the supercar offers. The whole experience was summed up in a short video presentation.

The Bugatti Chiron: Tested and approved by a champion #CR7xBUGATTI

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bugatti Chiron via Bugatti