How to Have an Impactful Travel Experience

Everybody wants to make a difference in this world. If you love to travel and explore new cultures while making an impact, then your opportunity is here!

Built by Close to You Foundation, WISE is all about bringing do good travellers and local social enterprises together, to benefit both. In addition, this online travel agency gives you better prices and donates the entire profit to charity!

There are over 240.000 travel activities to choose from, all over the world, and the website makes it easy to plan your accommodation, car rentals and experiences, once you decide on your destination. In addition to aiding children affected by disabilities and other social issues, there are a variety of other causes that you can help, just by replacing your current travel agency with WISE.

WISE does not just provide better prices but has partnered with the biggest travel wholesalers and tour operators in the world to provide safe and secure vacations to your family. In addition, it invests 100% of the revenue, back in communities affected by poverty.

Even if you already purchased a vacation, it provides you with better prices for renting a car, local experiences, cutting the lines at museums and even sports events or concerts!

But there’s more…in 2015, world leaders agreed to 17 goals for a better world by 2030. These goals have the power to end poverty, fight inequality and stop climate change.

If you or I have the power to change this situation, we should use it.

In the past 16 years, WISE contributed to the #GlobalGoals with 150.000+ beneficiaries and 18+ million euros invested in poor communities.

Imagine that a traveller from the US can choose to travel to Barcelona. Buying a hotel from WISE.travel as well as museum tickets means the entire profit is donated to charity. But…can we take this to another level?

How about showing John, the traveller from the US, that in Barcelona, around his hotel he has interesting social businesses that bring happiness in the local community. On the brand page of each social enterprise, you can see the Global Goals it is currently working on, and the milestones achieved on that matter, next to volunteering opportunities or paid experiences.

If you are not looking to travel but want to add your own travel organization to WISE there is a designated section just for that. WISE allows your NGO raise funds and awareness for your cause by opening your door to visitors.

Guided by the global goals, it is now up to all of us, to work together to build a better future for everyone.

Ready to book your tour? Check out https://wise.travel