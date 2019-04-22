Wear and Tear: 3 Tips for Keeping Your Driveway in Tip Top Shape over the Years

A well-maintained driveway adds curb appeal and it protects people and vehicles. Cracks, holes, and gaps can cause wear and tear on vehicles and tires. The same spots are also a slip hazard for anyone that walks across the yard. No one wants to waste money on an unnecessary replacement that could cost thousands of dollars. Extend the life of your driveway, make it safer and help it to look better by following three simple tips.

Divert any Runoff

Do not allow water to build up beside or on the driveway. Asphalt professionals consider water damage to be one of the biggest concerns for homeowners. Make certain the slope of the pavement allows water to run off the surface adequately. Repair depressions or low spots in the pavement that allow rainwater to collect. Fill cracks and gaps to prevent the water from entering because it can lead to larger cracks and holes.

Divert the water runoff from the house away from the driveway to prevent erosion to the edges of the pavement. Retaining walls and trenches help to move water away from areas where erosion could become an expensive problem. Good drainage will protect the home and every part of the yard, so it is a worthwhile investment.

Keep it Clean

Rocks and other solid debris on pavement can lead to cracks in the driveway. The tires of the vehicles driving over the surface can push the pebbles and rocks into the pavement. The potential for this type of damage increases on hot, sunny days when the material is softer than usual.

Stains on the pavement are another concern. The smudges and spills are not as dangerous to the yard as water or debris, but they are unsightly. Common causes of driveways stains include fallen decayed leaves, motor oil, and chewing gum. Other automotive fluids, paint and tire marks could also appear and contribute to the degrading of the appearance of the driveway.

Sweep paved driveways at least once a week to remove all solid debris. Pressure wash the pavement to remove the stains. Once or twice a year is usually adequate for quiet homes. Busier properties may need a thorough cleaning as much as once a month. Pressure washing can cause damage if done incorrectly by making pits in the asphalt. To avoid this, homeowners can hire companies like APlusSoftWash.com to remove the stains without any damage or environmental risk.

Perform Some Upkeep

A paved driveway can never be 100 percent maintenance-free. Crack repair and sealants prevent more expensive damage, and many people can do them without the help of a professional. The repair process will require about two days of rain-free weather for each step but will typically take only a few hours in total to complete. Review a reliable tutorial first to decide if the repair project is possible alone or a professional would be a better solution.

An asphalt driveway costs about $3-$5 per square foot to replace and the project causes disruption in the yard for weeks. The cost could be higher if there is a need for excavation or other complications arise. It is much less time-consuming and cheaper to take a few minutes every week to keep the surface safe and clean. A properly maintained driveway makes a yard more appealing and improves the overall value of the property.