Keeping your tyres in good condition – why it’s important

Your car tyres are one of the most important components of your car which is why it’s imperative to take a great deal of care with them. Driving with bad quality tyres can be detrimental to both your vehicle and to the safety of others on the road. Keep your tyres in pristine condition with these tips from car leasing specialists and you can rest-assured that you’ll be driving in a safe and confident manner.

Tyre pressure

It’s essential to ensure that your tyres are always properly inflated so that they prevent any damage from occurring. Tyres that have low pressure are known to raise fuel consumption, which in turn raises the amount of money that it costs to run your vehicle. You can usually find the correct tyre pressure for your car in the user manual. It’s a good idea to regularly check your tyre pressure, especially if you frequently drive long distances.

Tyre alignment

In order to make sure that you enjoy an excellent driving experience as well as keeping your car as safe as possible, you should make sure that your tyres are properly aligned. To avoid premature wear of your tyres, you should make sure that the alignment between the wheels and axles is properly maintained to ensure that the tyre is protected.

Tyre depth

The tread depth of the tyres is very important as it significantly reduces the risk of your car aquaplaning as it helps to get rid of the water between the tyre and the road. Damage to tyres can occur due to a number of things including harsh braking, speeding and uneven road surfaces; the minimum legal tread depth for tyres is 1.6mm across the central three quarters of the tyre.

Rotation of the tyre

In order to ensure even wear and tear, the tyres are often shifted from one area of the car to another. The majority of the car’s weight is focused on the front tyres as opposed to the back, therefore these tend to wear down much faster. It is recommended that you should rotate your tyres roughly every 8,000Km.

Tyre repair and replacement

A number of factors can contribute to your tyres becoming a bit worse for wear, including the climate, how much you drive and road surfaces. It’s a good idea to always regularly check your tyres just in case they are in need of a repair, or even a replacement.

Make sure that you follow the above guidelines from industry experts in order to keep your tyres in good condition.