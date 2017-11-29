Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Review [complete] – Renaissance

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Review. Mercedes-Benz has managed to completely transform the A-Class model. When the A-Klasse debuted on market in 1997, it was not the most attractive German product, and the model was not a champion even at dynamics since it shortly after its launch received modifications to the suspension and ESP as standard to pass the Moose Test. But it was a model conceived differently, imagined as a kind of premium city MPV and liked by a few customers outside Western Europe. How could you afford such a car? Play the most popular table games!

Since then many years have passed, and the A-Class has gone through two generations. We will report impressions of the meeting with the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class , which marks a dramatic change in this range and should cause a storm among competitors as Mercedes has brought a competitive and attractive model to the market.

In addition to the compelling design, the new A-Class stands out through its steering and suspension, along with fuel economy offered by the 1.5-liter diesel version.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Full Review

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Engine / Transmission 4.5/5

The model tested, an A180 CDI BlueEfficiency, benefits from a 1,461 cc diesel engine that delivers 109 hp and 260 Nm (191.7 lb-ft). Although the power level remained unchanged compared to the old A180 CDI, the engine has a reduced displacement of 500 cc, decreased fuel consumption, and the top speed is superior. The unit, internally known as OM607, is an evolution of the engine supplied and used by the alliance partners from Renault-Nissan known as 1.5 dCi. Sounds familiar?

The intervention of the Germans from Daimler on motorization is obvious, the engine being more refined than any other 1.5 dCi seen before, in addition to developing a higher level of torque provided by the 1.5-liter diesel from the Franco-Japanese partners’ portfolio.

The origins of this engine are less important, especially since Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency gets along well with the 1.5-liter diesel unit. Of course it is not the most powerful A-Class diesel ever made, but provides correct rounds for a 109 hp compact, the vibrations are almost nonexistent, and the noise level generated by the engine is dimmed successfully in most situations. The six-speed manual transmission is leveled correctly, favoring fuel economy, as expected at this level of power.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Fuel Efficiency 4.5/5

Mercedes-Benz announces a mixed fuel consumption of 3.6 liters/100 km (78.4 mpg Imp. / 65.3 mpg US) and CO 2 emissions of just 92 g/km (MVEG cycle). Strictly for the sake of comparison, the old A180 CDI had a mixed fuel economy of 5.2 l/100 km (54.3 mpg Imp. / 45.2 mpg US). This is a good example of the idea of downsizing. Faced with the old A180 CDI, any customer would choose, without thinking too much, the new generation motorization.

In urban areas, a consumption of 4.5 l/100 km (62.7 mpg Imp. / 52.2 mpg US) is expected, while the highway environment is associated with a consumption of 3.3 l/100 km (85.6 mpg Imp. / 71.3 mpg US). In comparison with the segment rivals, Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency shares the first place on the podium with Volvo V40 D2 115 hp version. The BMW 1 Series 114d version gets the next position with 4.1 l/100 km (68.9 mpg Imp. / 57.3 mpg US) in mixed regime, while the Audi A3 Attraction Sportback 1.6 TDI 105 hp has a fuel consumption of 4.2 l/100 km (67.2 mpg Imp. / 56.0 mpg US). Fourth place is occupied by the Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 Mjet 105 hp with 4.4 l/100 km (64.2 mpg Imp. / 53.4 mpg US).

In our test, we obtained a city fuel efficiency of 5.2 l/100 km (54.3 mpg Imp. / 45.2 mpg US) in economic arrangements with the Start-Stop system activated. If we disable the system, in heavy traffic and do not look at fuel economy, urban consumption rises to about 8.0 l/100 km (35.3 mpg Imp. / 29.4 mpg US).

On the highway at 120 km/h (75 mph), Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency displays a speed of 2,150 rpm in sixth gear and recorded a fuel consumption of 4.7 l/100 km (60.1 mpg Imp. / 50.0 mpg US). In extra-urban environment, if we do not exceed 90 km/h (55 mph), the consumption stabilizes at 4.5 l/100 km (62.7 mpg Imp. / 52.2 mpg US), but it is close to 5.0 l/100 km (56.5 mpg Imp. / 47.0 mpg US) if we are in a hurry.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Performance 4.5/5

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency needs 11.3 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) and can reach a top speed of 190 km/h (120 mph). The 1.6 Multijet 105 hp version of Alfa Romeo Giulietta matches its performance with 11.3 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h (115 mph).

The competitors from Audi, BMW and Volvo are left behind, being a fraction of a second slower, although any representative of the above trio is able to reach 185 or 190 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Interior 4.5/5

As attractive as the exterior of the A-Class is, we praise the interior. Once you get behind the wheel, you don’t feel like you’ve made the wrong decision. The steering wheel, the gear shifter, the dashboard and, especially, the gauges have an attractive design and the elements that you can touch from the list above are covered with quality materials that remind you that the model belongs to a new range of one of the most prestigious automobile manufacturers in the world. In addition, the finishes are carefully made, enhancing the feeling of quality.

The driving position is correct and the controls are ergonomically placed from the point of view of the driver. Passengers are also not neglected, with enough room for five people announced by the datasheet. The soundproofing is good, managing to successfully fade most unpleasant sounds in the environment. The engine is heard only with the audio system off and at times it goes over the mid speed range.

The only element we disliked aboard the A-Class, though it may be a matter of personal preference, is the multimedia display, which seems to have been forgotten when the dashboard was designed and fitted afterwards in a hurry. The trunk is smaller than the rivals from Alfa Romeo, Audi and BMW, but higher than the V40’s with a total volume of 341 liters (12.04 cu-ft). Overall, it is sufficiently large, but the access of bulky objects is hampered by the unusual opening shape of the tailgate’s door.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Price 3.5/5

The smallest and most affordable Mercedes-Benz offered on the market, the 122 hp 1.6-liter petrol has a starting price of 24,676 EUR, VAT included. The starting price of the test version, A180 CDI, is 25,978 EUR, VAT included. Optional equipment that animates the model from the images raise the purchase price to 31,062 EUR, VAT included.

The diesel versions of the equivalent power of A-Class rival, mentioned above, have lower starting prices in some cases, like that of Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.6 105 hp Mjet and Volvo V40 D2 115 hp.

The BMW 1 Series 114d price beats the Mercedes-Benz starting price, the former starting at 24,800 EUR, VAT included. The most expensive alternative in this segment in the range of 100-115 hp diesel is the 1.6-liter TDI 105 hp of the Audi A3 Sportback Attraction, which starts from 25,350 EUR.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Safety 5/5

Mercedes-Benz cares a lot about safety, and this can be seen in the new A-Class, as Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency is offered as standard with seven airbags. Optionally, the number of airbags can increase to nine.

In addition, the model has many protection systems, of which the most important is PRESAFE. This system anticipates a collision and warns the driver by flashing lights and sound, and finally – if the driver does not react – fully braking of the vehicle.

During the independent EuroNCAP tests, the A-Class received five stars in terms of safety. Protection of adults received 93% of the total points available and the level of active safety equipment was noted by 85% of the points. Children on board are well protected, A-Class receiving 81% of the points available for this category.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Roadholding 4.5/5

The new A-Class generation makes a good impression in this chapter. It is one of the few compact models (excluding hot-hatch) whose dynamic behavior matches the aggressiveness of the exterior design. The steering has a very good balance and provides the driver with remarkable fidelity, which is hidden under the front wheels. The car appears to be stable at high speeds and an winding road is not a problem if the driver knows his limits. In extreme situations, it appears, as it was logical, the understeering. But if you get to that point with an A-Class in a normal driving environment, the problem might be between the seat and steering wheel.

The standard suspension is comfort oriented, but that does not mean that Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency is dancing on the road in a succession of corners. A-Class’s suspension absorbs bumps well and keeps the body roll under control, ensuring as far as possible the following of the path dictated by the driver. If you want even more sportiness, you can order a sport suspension.

The A250 Sport engine version may receive a suspension developed by AMG, which provides high performance for the sports suspension available as an option in the rest of the range.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Visibility 4/5

In this chapter, the new A-Class stands relatively well. Compared with the previous generation, we have a lower driving position. The board is higher, and the windshield is tilted back. Fortunately, these elements are not annoying while driving. Some versions have a rearview camera and the parking sensors are precise and do their job every time you request it. And you will request it, because the rearview mirror is quite small compared to its main competitors in the market. In addition, there are sensors for the blind spots when changing lanes.

At some left turnings the A pillar can hinder the driver, but these situations are common to almost all vehicles in the market.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Technology 4.5/5

The desire to attract younger customers for A-Class has led to a serious investment from Daimler for their new compact. Germans want to provide an integration system for iPhone, including the Siri function on orders of A-Class, which will give customers access to Facebook and the Internet. That system is not yet available, but the A-Class does not embarrass itself in this chapter, being equipped with the COMMAND multimedia system that integrates the Linguatronic function for voice commands, navigation system, radio and the screen that can change the small settings of the car, according to the driver’s preferences and the availability of functions.

The COMMAND system is used via a rotary knob on the central console. It feels solid and of quality to touch and is easy to use, the whole interface being quite intuitive. The list of standard equipment includes numerous elements that help you not to fall asleep at the wheel, crash, and be relaxed when driving. The only complaint in this area is the screen of the tested model, which is somewhat lower than the rivals’, although it’s offering quality graphics. As in the case of equivalents from the rivals, the display does not support touch controls.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Design 5/5

The A-Class concept, introduced a year before the production version of the compact, held a leading role in developing the new model of the Mercedes-Benz. Designers have taken away almost all forms, resulting in a complex game of shadows and convex and concave shapes.

The front is expressive and powerful due to the V form and the headlights with a specific design. The back is dominated by the spoiler integrated into the tailgate and the wide spoiler.

Along with the new Volvo V40, A-Class leads the standings attractive models in this segment. Paradoxically, the emergence of two models, the game that the two Audi and BMW played ended, the two Bavarian producers facing the most beautiful Mercedes-Benz models sold at affordable prices to the ordinary people.

Even with 16-inch alloy wheels, the Mercedes-Benz compact looks incredibly good, attracting all eyes and giving the impression that it costs twice as much.

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Test Drive

We liked:

Attractive design

Fuel Economy

Roadholding

Precise steering

We didn’t like:

Multimedia screen integration

Opening and trunk volume

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Specs

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency Fuel Diesel No. doors 5 Engine type/cylinder 1.5 / L4 Seating 5 Displacement cc 1461 Length mm / in 4292 / 168.9 Maximum power HP (rpm) 109 (4000) Width mm / in 1780 / 70.0 Torque Nm / lb-ft (rpm) 260 / 191.7 (1750) Height mm / in 1433 / 56.4 Top speed km/h / mph 190 / 120 Wheelbase mm / in 2699 / 106.2 Acceleration: 0-100 km/h / 62 mph 11.3 seconds Weight kg / lbs 1395 / 3075 Drivetrain FWD Fuel tank – liters / gallons 50 / 13.2 US / 11 Imperial Transmission Manual (6-speed) Cargo – liters / cubic feet 341 / 12.0

Mercedes-Benz A180 CDI BlueEfficiency receives in our Review an Overall note of 4.6 out of 5.