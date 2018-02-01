Mercedes GLB: The Germans are preparing to launch a new compact SUV in 2019

Mercedes-Benz will launch next year the new its new SUV named Mercedes GLB, which will be positioned between the G-Class and the urban SUVs of the manufacturer.

Mercedes announced at the 2018 NAIAS in mid-January that it will launch 8 new compact models, and the first one will be a compact SUV. Its name is Mercedes GLB, and it will be positioned in the range of models between the off-road G-Class and the urban SUVs.

According to names already registered: 200, 220 and 250 versions will be launched for the future Mercedes GLB and the range of engines will include 4-cylinder diesel and petrol engines developed with Renault-Nissan partners. It is reported that the basic version will have 162 horsepower, while the top AMG version will have over 300 horsepower. In addition, there will also be a hybrid plug-in in the range.

From a design point of view, the new Mercedes GLB will take on a number of elements from the Ener-G-Force Concept (photo), which was presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late 2012. The Germans will also produce a a 5 or 7-seater wheelbase version that will be marketed only in the United States and China, in order to increase the range of potential customers. It is also said that Mercedes GLB will be developed on the MFA platform.