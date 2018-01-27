2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: bigger interior and better off-road performance

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class was introduced by the German automaker at 2018 NAIAS, as the next-generation G-Class. The iconic model has now a slightly revised exterior, larger dimensions, an improved interior and promises better off-road performance.

Mercedes-Benz took advantage of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show to display, in a world premiere, the new generation of the G-Class. The off-road model prepared by the German manufacturer has received a number of small exterior modifications, bigger size and better performance in off-road, but also improved road behavior.

At the same time, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class also receives a revised interior both from a technical point of view and in terms of passenger space.

2019 Mercedes-Benz Class G: essential data

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class exterior is an evolution. The front grille has been re-used, the full-LEDs integrate daylight in circular shape and the front spoiler has been slightly retouched. The hood also received minor modifications, while LEDs retain the retro look.

Unlike the current version, the new Class G is longer by 5.3 cm (2.1 in) and wider by 12.1 cm (4.8 in). Despite the larger dimensions, the German model is lighter by 170 kg (375 lbs), thanks to the aluminum and high-strength steel elements.

The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class has a ground clearance of 241 mm (9.5 in) and can cross an indent with a maximum depth of 700 mm (27.5 in). The attack angle measures 31 degrees, and the clearance angle measures 30 degrees. The independent front suspension was developed with the help of engineers from the Mercedes-AMG division.

At the launch, the new generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be available as the G 500 entry. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produces 416 horsepower and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft) between 2,250 and 4,750 rpm. The resources are enhanced by a 9-speed automatic transmission (9G-Tronic) specifically set for the new Class G.

The space in the shoulder area increased by 38 mm (1.5 in) for front and 27 mm (1.06 in) for rear passengers, but the real progress is noticeable in the legroom: 38 mm front (1.5 in) and not less than 150 mm (5.9 in) for rear passengers.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior is made of better materials and the dashboard has been modified. Customers can opt for a configuration with two 12.3-inch screens.

The new G-Class has four driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Eco and Individual. Each of these features special settings for steering, transmission, engine, adaptive dampers and support systems.

For difficult off-road moments, the Germans have prepared an auto-activated mode. This is called G-Mode and occurs whenever one of the three differentials is locked or when selecting the Low Range.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class price: $123,600 MSRP in US and €107,000 VAT not included in Germany. The commercial debut will take place in June 2018.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class via Mercedes-Benz