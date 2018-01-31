2019 Jeep Cherokee: The Facelift

Jeep Cherokee has received a facelift with some more traditional styling elements, but also a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and 270 horsepower borrowed from Wrangler: this is the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

At the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, Jeep launched a facelift for the Cherokee, where the American car manufacturer took on a number of design elements from the Compass or Grand Cherokee.

Additionally, technical novelties are also available to make the SUV more desirable against competition.

2019 Jeep Cherokee: essential data

The front grille has a vertical shape and is bordered at the ends by “traditional” optical blocks that offer LED technology regardless of the level of equipment.

At the rear, the stop-lights have been redesigned and the license plate is centrally positioned, so it has a more common aesthetics and allows easier opening of the luggage compartment.

On the inside, the ventilation holes have been redesigned and the cell phone space has been enlarged.

2019 Jeep Cherokee is available with 7 inch or 8.4 inch touch screen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is also present.

The center console features an extra USB charging port for rear passengers.

2019 Jeep Cherokee has an increased luggage capacity from 500 to about 591 liters and its width is 3.4 inches (85 millimeters) higher.

Cherokee’s total weight decreased by about 200 lbs (90 kg).

Regarding performance, 2019 Jeep Cherokee engine – the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 180 horsepower and 170lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque, as well as the 3.2-liter V6 unit delivering 271 horsepower and 240 lb-ft (324 Nm). Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

2019 Jeep Cherokee also receives a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that offers 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. We’re talking about the same turbocharged engine available on Wrangler, with the exception that it is not accompanied by the 48-volt micro-hybrid system.

2019 Jeep Cherokee via Jeep