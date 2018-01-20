McLaren Senna: Possible Mission

The British sports car automaker officially released new pictures with McLaren Senna, its newest hypercar, featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, developing 800-horsepower and a total mass of only 1,198 kg (2,641 lbs).

McLaren Senna was presented by the British carmaker as “the most powerful conventional street car ever made by McLaren”.

Our family is extremely proud of the naming of the new Ultimate Series McLaren Senna. This is the first project that really connects with Ayrton’s racing spirit and performance. The McLaren Senna honours my uncle because it is so utterly dedicated to delivering a circuit experience that allows a driver to be the best they can possibly be. ”

— Bruno Senna, ESPN UK

The Hypercar will be officially launched at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018. McLaren Senna will have a limited production of only 500 copies, all units have already been sold, the price being about £750,000 (€850,000 / $1,030,000) per piece.



McLaren Senna features a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that develops 800 horsepower and a torque of 800 Nm, the propulsion being coupled to a twin-clutch 7-speed transmission.

Each body element and chassis were made of carbon fiber, proving McLaren’s attention for weight reduction. The result is a total mass of only 1,198 kg (2,641 lbs), the Senna hypercar being “the lightest McLaren car” from the legendary F1 model to date.



McLaren Senna benefits from the RaceActive Chassis Control II hydraulic suspension, with four mods: Comfort, Sport or Track as well as a Race feature.

McLaren Senna will be hand-built at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey, England. The production will begin in the second half of 2018, with 2019 as delivery date.

