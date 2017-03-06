Ford focuses on the performance of motorsport: Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition and other iconic models exhibited at Geneva

Ford brings to 2017 Geneva Motor Show a special version of the Ford GT supercar – named Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition – in memory of the old GT40, which won the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans 51 years ago, but also other famous models from Ford’s motorsport history.

Ford is present at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 with several representative cars, and the most important of these is the new Ford Fiesta ST200. The most powerful Fiesta in history has 200 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. Complete information about the new model has been announced since the end of February.

In addition to the Fiesta ST200, the American car manufacturer puts special emphasis on its participation in the motorsport competitions. La piece de resistance is the special version Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition, remembering the first victories for Ford at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition offers special themes for the exterior and interior, the Black Shadow color is available in mat or metallic finish. The color is assorted with silver stripes and the number 2 placed on doors and hood and it has also special rims: gold-colored satin, of 20-inch diameter, attached with black studs.

Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition interior features black Ebony leather and carbon fiber seats, material that is also found on the dashboard, on the pillars and the ceiling. The golden found on the rims appears inside where was thought as a contrasting insert. Obviously, the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine that develops 600 horsepower remains the solution chosen by the American engineers for the heart of the sports car.

The Ford stand at 2017 Geneva Motor Show includes also other attractive designs. Among other things, an exposed replica of a Ford GT40 Mk2 that claim the victory in 1966 at Le Mans, a Ford Escort Mk1 replica that won the World Cup Rally in 1970 and the road version Ford Escort RS Cosworth, the car used for the World Rally Championship in 1992, Ford Escort WRC.

Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition via Ford