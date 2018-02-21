Ferrari 488 Pista – the new Italian supercar has the most powerful V8 engine in the history of Ferrari

The Italian automaker Ferrari announced that will unveil at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a new supercar named Ferrari 488 Pista. The new sports car has a 3.9-liter V8 engine that develops 720 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 2.8 seconds.

The new Ferrari 488 Pista is a successor to the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale, all of which benefit from the V8 engines of the supercar manufacturer from Maranello.

With a development inspired by Ferrari’s involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the new Ferrari 488 Pista benefits from the most powerful V8 engine in the history of the Italian company.

Ferrari 488 Pista has a 3.9-liter V8 engine that develops 720 hp and a torque of 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and to reach a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).

In addition, Ferrari 488 Pista that to be presented in Geneva boasts a weight of only 1280 kilograms (2822 lbs), 90 kg (198 lbs) lighter than 488 GTB.

Ferrari 488 Pista via Ferrari