Nogaro Edition: 695 HP special version for Audi RS6 Avant Performance

Audi and the ABT Sportsline tuning house came with a special project based on RS6 Avant Performance – the super sports version is called Nogaro Edition and offers 695 horsepower and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft).

The beefy Audi RS6 Avant Performance is offered in the Nogaro Blue color (hence the version name), and an abundance of glossy black accents, featuring at the same time 21-inch wheels with 285/30 tires. The tuning house also offers a new RS Titanium exhaust system, and an interior in black and blue Alcantara and sport seats.

In the standard version, the 4.0-liter V8 engine on the RS6 Avant Performance produces 597 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), while the Nogaro Edition has the same 4.0-liter V8 engine, but modified by ABT to 695 horsepower and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft). Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) takes place in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is 305 km/h (190 mph) when customers choose the optional Dynamic Plus package.

In Germany, prices for the regular Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition start at €124,200 ($154,400) and €130,000 ($161,600) if you want the blue accents.

Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition via abt-sportsline.de