Mercedes launches three new models to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the AMG performance division

Mercedes celebrates 50 years from the birth of its AMG performance division with the launch of three models: Mercedes GT C Roadster Edition 50, Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition and Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe Night Edition.

This year has a special load for Mercedes AMG performance division. The German engineers from Affalterbach celebrate 50 years of existence, half a century they have built fast cars based on production models and beyond.

In this context, Mercedes AMG seeks to mark the venerable age with special editions launched throughout the year. Newest reasons to celebrate are Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50, Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition and Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe Night Edition.

Mercedes C Roadster GT Edition 50

Mercedes Roadster GT 50 C Edition is offered in two body colors: Graphite Grey Designo Magno Cashmere White and Designo Magno. Whatever the choice, the package exterior is complemented by black chrome accents, visible in the front bumper, the side sills, the baffle, the grille and exhaust.

Not missing 50 AMG Edition forged wheels, Nappa leather in black, with stitched diamond pattern, AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG interior package Night. Only 500 copies will be produced, but Mercedes did not announce their price.

Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition

Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, available in the stronger version C63 S Convertible receives a canvas roof in blue. The same shade is also found in the front bumper, the rear deflector and the wheel.

Treatment can be ordered in Designo Cashmere White Mango and Designo Selenite Grey Magno colors. Production of this special edition will be limited to only 150 copies.

Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe Night Edition

Last but not least, C43 AMG 4Matic Coupe Mercedes-Night Edition, available in convertible version receives a grid diamond effect, 19-inch alloy wheels with matte black finish and a custom bumper with the same hue. Not missing side sills, a rear spoiler extension and a small spoiler mounted on the trunk.

The new limited editions will be available to order in early March, following deliveries to begin in July 2017.

