Toyota Auris 2 – first photos and official information

2013 Toyota Auris is ready for Japan and Europe and will be presented at 2012 Paris Motor Show, the most representative Japanese hatchback compact model receiving a second generation. Toyota Auris 2 comes with a complete design change.

The week starts in force for Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer presenting Monday the first images of the second generation Auris. 2013 Toyota Auris will be launched at Paris Motor Show at the end of September.

2013 Toyota Auris photo gallery

2013 Toyota Auris – Design & Engines

The new 2013 Toyota Auris – which will be presented in Paris in parallel with the two most important rivals in its segment, VW Golf 7 and Seat Leon 3 – presents itself into a completely different shape from the current version.

The dynamic silhouette of 2013 Toyota Auris receives a third side window, 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) longer, but shorter in height with no less than 5.5 centimeters (2.2 inches), successfully completed by aggressive shapes worthy of a full-fledged concept. In addition, we observe a front line reminiscent of that adopted in the last period by the Lexus models and a rear area dominated by horizontal taillights that “touch” the small rear window.

The interior also suffers radical changes with the new generation Toyota Auris 2. The Japanese model gives up previous forms, inspired by those on the Corolla, and comes with a dashboard dominated by the center console. Angular shapes, geometrical, replace the old model’s curves and the quality of materials promise to reach a higher level.

Speaking about the engines, Toyota Auris 2 will be based on two petrol engines. The most efficient package being the 1.5-liter model with Super CVT-i transmission and optional Toyota Stop & Start idling-stop function for 19.2 kilometers per liter (45 miles per gallon US) on the lenient JC08 test cycle. The 1.8-liter model uses improved engine technologies to reach 38 mpg on JC08. Start/Stop is not available on the 1.8-liter models. There will also be two diesel engines of 1.4 and 2.0 liters of which Toyota hasn’t officially announced it yet.

But most important is the hybrid version, with a propulsion system taken over Toyota Prius (1.8 liters petrol plus an electric motor) that develops a maximum 136 horsepower and has a CVT-i transmission. There is a substantial change from the previous Auris hybrid: on the 2013 Toyota Auris, the Japanese engineers have placed the batteries that supply the electric motor under the rear seats, managing to keep the same luggage compartment volume: 360 liters (12.7 ft³).

The 2013 Toyota Auris price will start at 1,710,000 yen (€17,438 – £13,710 – $21,515 – at today’s exchange rates). Toyota says it expects to sell 2,000 Auris models a month only in in Japan.

2013 Toyota Auris via | Toyota