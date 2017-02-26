The Range Rover family has a new member: the new Range Rover Velar comes to duel with Porsche Macan and BMW X4

Land Rover has revealed the first official image of the new Range Rover Velar, a crossover positioned between the Evoque and Sport, scheduled to debut live from 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

During the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Range Rover family will increase by a new member. It’s called Range Rover Velar and comes to help the British automaker in its battle with the other German SUVs.

Named after the first Range Rover concepts, built in the early 60s, Range Rover Velar seeks to fill the gap between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. That means it could be a competitor suitable for the current Porsche Macan, BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe models.

The first image revealed by the British doesn’t show Velar’s face. It’s just a picture of the car seen from above, sufficient to show that we will have a panoramic roof (about 3/4 of the length of the ceiling), the rear lights positioned horizontally, not parallel as the other models, and that the center of the dashboard will be generous enough for a big multimedia system.

“We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover,” Gerry McGovern, chief design officer at Land Rover, said of the new SUV. “It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

Because it is built on the same platform as the corporation brother – Jaguar F-Pace, the Range Rover Velar architecture will be composed mainly of aluminum, which makes the total mass pretty low for this segment.

The engine range will consist of the new four-cylinder units Ingenium, already found on all new Jaguar and Land Rover models. But there will be a V6 and a V8 engine for the performance versions. Of course the “eco” fans will could get a hybrid derivative.

Range Rover Velar via Range Rover