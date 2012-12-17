2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway in Fontainebleau Forest

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway was presented in a photo gallery pictured in the forest of Fontainebleau (Forêt de Fontainebleau – sixty kilometers southeast of Paris, France). The Romanian model from Mioveni is found in lifestyle situations, presenting a excursion into the forest of a young family.

Dacia has published a photo gallery and a video that captures the new 2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway in the forest of Fontainebleau in France. The model plays a key role in a holiday scene of a young family, leaving on a trip into the woods with their new car. These images attempt to capture the lifestyle side of the new Sandero Stepway, one advantage of this model.

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway photo gallery

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway – Design & Engine

Besides the design taken from the new Sandero and novelties in this range, the Stepway version comes with an attractive design and a new color: Blue Azurite.

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway engines – will be offered only with two: petrol – 0.9 TCe 90 CP and 135 Nm (2500 rpm) and diesel: 1.5 dCi 90 CP and 220 Nm (1750 rpm). The dCi version has a mixed fuel efficiency of 4.0 liters/100 km (71 mpg imperial) and CO2 emissions of 105 g/km, while the gasoline engine has a mixed fuel efficiency of 5.2 liters/100 km (55 mpg imperial) and CO2 emissions of 120 g/km. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway is available for orders from October 1, the starting price is €8,710 CIP for the TCe version and €9,839 CIP for the dCi.

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway comes with the new Dacia Plug & Radio, also available on the new Sandero and Dacia Logan 2, a solution that integrates a 2DIN multimedia display and an MP3 CD.

In addition, the unit offers Bluetooth for mobile phone connection, steering wheel controls, USB connector and AUX jack. Optionally, customers can order Dacia MEDIA NAV, an 18 inch touch-screen navigation system, which debuted with Lodgy.

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway Video

2013 Dacia Sandero Stepway via Dacia, photo Mélanie Bordas (Renault)