Ford Mustang Bullitt – 50th Anniversary special edition

The Michigan based automaker launched a new special edition – Ford Mustang Bullitt, equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine and 482 hp on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the original Bullitt released in the 1968 for the Bullit movie.

In 1968, Ford a developed a special edition for Mustang in only two copies that were driven by Steve McQueen, the actor who played the lead role in the famous Bullitt movie.

Named Mustang Bullitt, the special version received, 50 years away, a new design, tailored to modern times, at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Bullitt also received a special edition in 2007.

Ford Mustang Bullitt: essential data

Ford Mustang Bullitt is a limited limited edition based on the new Mustang GT.

The main visual difference compared to the Mustang GT are the front grille design, the silver shades around the grille and the side windows, but also the 19-inch aluminum rims and the red-painted brakes.

2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt is available in only two color versions, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green, similar to those used for the two units in the 1968 movie.



The interior features a heated leather steering wheel, Recaro leather sport seats and a 12 inch diagonal LCD display.

The special edition includes the Bullitt Electronics package with navigation system, seat and mirror positioning memory, and Blind Spot Information to alert the driver to vehicles detected in difficult-to-see places.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt borrows the 5.0-liter V8 engine from Mustang and delivers 482 horsepower, a torque of 420 lb-ft (570 Nm), while the top speed is 163 mph (262 km/h), paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.



2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt includes the Mustang GT Premium and Performance packages, which on Mustang are only available separately, with the MagneRide suspension.

Of the two units developed in 1968, the one most used during the movie was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, and the newest owner is Sean Kiernan. He contacted Ford and exhibited the classic model at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next to the new Bullitt.

The first copy of the new Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned, and the Barrett-Jackson auction company handled the event. According to officials, the highest bid was $300,000. All the money will go to California’s non-profit organization Boys Republic, the home for troubled teens that cared for a young Steve McQueen. Molly McQueen, granddaughter of the late actor Steve McQueen, revealed the new Ford Mustang Bullitt.

