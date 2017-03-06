Peugeot 3008 is European Car of the Year 2017 !

Peugeot 3008 narrowly won the European Car of the Year 2017 trophy over Alfa Romeo Giulia and Mercedes E-Class.
Peugeot 3008 is official the European Car of the Year 2017. In an event that took place in Geneva on the eve of the opening of the first European auto exhibition of the year, European journalists that voted for the European Car of the Year, giving to the new generation of the French SUV the most coveted trophy of this type from Europe.
Peugeot 3008 received a total of 319 points after the media vote, while second place was ranked by Alfa Romeo Giulia, who collected 296 points. The last place on the podium was taken by Mercedes Class E (197 points).
It is the fifth time in history that Peugeot manages to bring home the most famous trophy of its kind in Europe after the French auto brand won with Peugeot 504 (1969), Peugeot 405 (1988), Peugeot 307 (2002) and Peugeot 308 ( 2014) the same distinction.
|No
|Model
|Points
|1
|Peugeot 3008
|319
|2
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|296
|3
|Mercedes E-Class
|197
|4
|Volvo S90/V90
|172
|5
|Citroen C3
|166
|6
|Toyota C-HR
|165
|7
|Nissan Micra
|135
We remind you that the 7 finalists were selected from an initial list of 35 models launched last year and considered representative of the European market. To be eligible for European Car of the Year 2017 competition, a model must be available on the European market before the end of 2016, and estimate sales exceed 5,000 units per year. A total of 35 cars were eligible for Car of the Year 2017, but after the first phase of the competition there were only seven models that competed for the title of European Car of the Year.
Previous winners:
|COTY
|Car model
|2017
|Peugeot 3008
|2016
|Opel Astra
|2015
|Volkswagen Passat
|2014
|Peugeot 308
|2013
|Volkswagen Golf 7
|2012
|Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt
|2011
|Nissan Leaf
|2010
|Volkswagen Polo
|2009
|Opel Insignia
|2008
|Fiat 500
|2007
|Ford S-Max
|2006
|Renault Clio
|2005
|Toyota Prius
|2004
|Fiat Panda
|2003
|Renault Megane
|2002
|Peugeot 307
|2001
|Alfa Romeo 147
|2000
|Toyota Yaris
|1999
|Ford Focus
|1998
|Alfa Romeo 156
|1997
|Renault Megane Scenic
|1996
|Fiat Bravo/Brava
|1995
|Fiat Punto
|1994
|Ford Mondeo
|1993
|Nissan Micra
|1992
|Volkswagen Golf
|1991
|Renault Clio
|1990
|Citroen XM
Peugeot 3008 – European Car of the Year 2017 via 2017 Geneva Live