Peugeot 3008 is European Car of the Year 2017 !

Peugeot 3008 is European Car of the Year 2017 !

March 6, 2017

Peugeot 3008 narrowly won the European Car of the Year 2017 trophy over Alfa Romeo Giulia and Mercedes E-Class.

Peugeot 3008 is official the European Car of the Year 2017. In an event that took place in Geneva on the eve of the opening of the first European auto exhibition of the year, European journalists that voted for the European Car of the Year, giving to the new generation of the French SUV the most coveted trophy of this type from Europe.

Peugeot 3008 received a total of 319 points after the media vote, while second place was ranked by Alfa Romeo Giulia, who collected 296 points. The last place on the podium was taken by Mercedes Class E (197 points).

It is the fifth time in history that Peugeot manages to bring home the most famous trophy of its kind in Europe after the French auto brand won with Peugeot 504 (1969), Peugeot 405 (1988), Peugeot 307 (2002) and Peugeot 308 ( 2014) the same distinction.

No Model Points
1 Peugeot 3008 319
2 Alfa Romeo Giulia 296
3 Mercedes E-Class 197
4 Volvo S90/V90 172
5 Citroen C3 166
6 Toyota C-HR 165
7 Nissan Micra 135

We remind you that the 7 finalists were selected from an initial list of 35 models launched last year and considered representative of the European market. To be eligible for European Car of the Year 2017 competition, a model must be available on the European market before the end of 2016, and estimate sales exceed 5,000 units per year. A total of 35 cars were eligible for Car of the Year 2017, but after the first phase of the competition there were only seven models that competed for the title of European Car of the Year.

Previous winners:

COTY
 Car model
2017 Peugeot 3008
2016 Opel Astra
2015 Volkswagen Passat
2014 Peugeot 308
2013 Volkswagen Golf 7
2012 Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt
2011 Nissan Leaf
2010 Volkswagen Polo
2009 Opel Insignia
2008 Fiat 500
2007 Ford S-Max
2006 Renault Clio
2005 Toyota Prius
2004 Fiat Panda
2003 Renault Megane
2002 Peugeot 307
2001 Alfa Romeo 147
2000 Toyota Yaris
1999 Ford Focus
1998 Alfa Romeo 156
1997 Renault Megane Scenic
1996 Fiat Bravo/Brava
1995 Fiat Punto
1994 Ford Mondeo
1993 Nissan Micra
1992 Volkswagen Golf
1991 Renault Clio
1990 Citroen XM

Peugeot 3008 – European Car of the Year 2017 via 2017 Geneva Live

