Peugeot 3008 is European Car of the Year 2017 !

Peugeot 3008 narrowly won the European Car of the Year 2017 trophy over Alfa Romeo Giulia and Mercedes E-Class.

Peugeot 3008 is official the European Car of the Year 2017. In an event that took place in Geneva on the eve of the opening of the first European auto exhibition of the year, European journalists that voted for the European Car of the Year, giving to the new generation of the French SUV the most coveted trophy of this type from Europe.

Peugeot 3008 received a total of 319 points after the media vote, while second place was ranked by Alfa Romeo Giulia, who collected 296 points. The last place on the podium was taken by Mercedes Class E (197 points).

It is the fifth time in history that Peugeot manages to bring home the most famous trophy of its kind in Europe after the French auto brand won with Peugeot 504 (1969), Peugeot 405 (1988), Peugeot 307 (2002) and Peugeot 308 ( 2014) the same distinction.

No Model Points 1 Peugeot 3008 319 2 Alfa Romeo Giulia 296 3 Mercedes E-Class 197 4 Volvo S90/V90 172 5 Citroen C3 166 6 Toyota C-HR 165 7 Nissan Micra 135

We remind you that the 7 finalists were selected from an initial list of 35 models launched last year and considered representative of the European market. To be eligible for European Car of the Year 2017 competition, a model must be available on the European market before the end of 2016, and estimate sales exceed 5,000 units per year. A total of 35 cars were eligible for Car of the Year 2017, but after the first phase of the competition there were only seven models that competed for the title of European Car of the Year.

Previous winners:

COTY

Car model

2017 Peugeot 3008 2016 Opel Astra 2015 Volkswagen Passat 2014 Peugeot 308 2013 Volkswagen Golf 7 2012 Opel Ampera/Chevrolet Volt 2011 Nissan Leaf 2010 Volkswagen Polo 2009 Opel Insignia 2008 Fiat 500 2007 Ford S-Max 2006 Renault Clio 2005 Toyota Prius 2004 Fiat Panda 2003 Renault Megane 2002 Peugeot 307 2001 Alfa Romeo 147 2000 Toyota Yaris 1999 Ford Focus 1998 Alfa Romeo 156 1997 Renault Megane Scenic 1996 Fiat Bravo/Brava 1995 Fiat Punto 1994 Ford Mondeo 1993 Nissan Micra 1992 Volkswagen Golf 1991 Renault Clio 1990 Citroen XM

Peugeot 3008 – European Car of the Year 2017 via 2017 Geneva Live