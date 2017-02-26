DS7 is the name of the French premium SUV that will fight the current Audi Q5

The DS premium brand, emerged from PSA Peugeot–Citroen conglomerate, plans to launch a premium SUV, able to compete with the Audi Q5 – iis name will be DS7.

The DS premium brand prepares a competitor to the Audi Q5. The French will take advantage of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to reveal a compact premium crossover, already anticipated by a teaser video posted on the brand’s social network.

The clip reveals that the first SUV in the history of the brand will use the DS7 name. Even if will be presented in early March, the new DS7 is not expected on the market until 2018. The development involves the use of the EMP2 platform, found on most of the new models of the PSA Peugeot-Citroen parent.

Unlike the existing models in the range, DS3, DS4 and DS5, DS7 will provide a fresh new aesthetic approach, designed to usher in a new philosophy of design. It will also be the promoter of the new generation of DVR diesel engines.

This includes an aggregate of 1.5 liters, available with power up to 130 horsepower, ready to take the place of the old HDi of 1.4- and 1.6-liters. The new DS7 crossover will be the first DS model that comes equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the first used by the PSA.

After the DS7 debut, Citroen will focus on another SUV, somewhat smaller, designed to steal customers from Audi Q2.

DS7 via groupe-psa