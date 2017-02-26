The new BMW 5 Series is the first production car that offers wireless connection for Apple CarPlay

BMW 5 Series is the first car in the world that offers a connection with the Apple CarPlay mobile phone function without having to be tied with a cable to the multimedia system.

Most new generation cars launched in the past two years, provide connectivity to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It is the technological support that allows “cloning” the main applications on the mobile phone in the car’s multimedia system. Thus, the driver and passengers can access the phone’s functions much easier in a familiar interface that is viewed on the car’s display.

So far, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions could only be used when the phone was connected by a cable to the multimedia system.

Harman, the audio giant that owns more profile producers, promised a radical change: Apple CarPlay used without via the conventional cable. The wireless connection can be made and has already been demonstrated on next-generation BMW 5 Series, the world’s first vehicle equipped with this feature in the series version.

Even if Apple offered this option since iOS9, the car manufacturers haven’t adopted the wireless connection. It can be realized now on the new BMW 5 Series via Bluetooth.

Harman is an approved supplier to many big names in the car industry. Therefore the company claimed that will see the Apple CarPlay wireless connection also on the Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models.

Apple CarPlay wireless connection via Harman