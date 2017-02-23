Aston Martin DB11 has already received 1,400 orders in less than a month

Aston Martin announced through CEO Andy Palmer, that the new Aston Martin DB11 is a real hit and a lifebelt for the company. In less than a month 1,400 cars were ordered.

Aston Martin DB11 release came as a breath of fresh air not only for the Aston Martin fans, but also for the customers. The British supercar almost instantly became a hit, the commands list already totaling 1,400 clients.

That, despite the fact that orders had been open just a few weeks ago, the final performance of the supercar had not even been announced, and the starting price exceeds 200,000 GBP.

“It’s phenomenal. We have over 1,400 orders for the car that we just launched, and which would reach the first customers in September,” said Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin.

If we think that the Aston Martin sales had fallen last year to 4,000 units, we can say that the new Aston Martin DB11 is a breath of fresh air. Moreover, the new model also brought world recognition of the brand, being the most publicized model on social networks.

The new Aston Martin DB11 design is heavily inspired by the DB10 prototype used by the British only in the latest James Bond movie: Spectre. The propulsion is provided by a new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine capable of developing 600 horsepower and an incredible sound. These resources are managed using an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin DB11 performance exceeds that of Lamborghini Huracan, the Italian supercar managing to gather, at launch, 700 orders in a month.

Aston Martin DB11 via Aston Martin