Mazda triumphed over Lamborghini and Mercedes-AMG: the Mazda Vision Coupe prototype has been named the most beautiful concept of the year

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept has been named the most beautiful concept of the year by expert jury at the Festival Automobile International. Two years ago, the Japanese from Mazda won the same award with the RX-Vision concept.

With the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept exhibited at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show, the Japanese automaker have announced the future brand design. The bodywork was drawn based on the “less is more” principle.

Now, the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept has been named the most beautiful prototype of the year by specialists at the Festival Automobile International. The jury consists of experts working in architecture, fashion, design and motorsport. Mazda is not a “first offense” of this kind: two years ago, the RX-Vision prototype was given the same award.

Audi Aicon, BMW i Vision Dynamics, Kia Proceed Concept, Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, Mercedes-AMG Project One, Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept and Peugeot Instinct were the concepts that Mazda Vision Coupe Concept “defeated.”

“Vision Coupe uses reflections to express a sense of vitality; the next step for KODO design,” said Ikuo Maeda, Mazda’s Managing Executive Officer in charge of Design and Brand Style. “This car embodies a delicate Japanese aesthetic, and to be recognized here in the ‘City of Art’ two years after RX-VISION was awarded the same honor is very gratifying. We want to retain our identity as a Japanese brand as we continue making cars with global appeal.”

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept via Mazda