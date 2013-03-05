Geneva 2013 Live: Spyker B6 Venator – Concept inspired by Aviation

Spyker B6 Venator is Spyker’s counterattack against the Germans, presented at Geneva Motor Show 2013. it is a concept car worthy of the history books. The new Venator B6 manages to attract through its design, engine and retro interior.

After got rid of the Saab problem, to the Dutch from Spyker got busy imagining a future sports car, from their range, that will allow them to hustle with the new Porsche 911. Preview of this model is a concept that the Dutch officially called it Spyker B6 Venator, and seems to have the necessary ingredients to impose on the market as a car with a real chance to the informed public.

Geneva Motor Show 2013 Live: Spyker B6 Venator photo gallery

Spyker B6 Venator Live at Geneva Motor Show 2013

The new Spyker B6 Venator concept (“Venator” comes from Latin and means – somewhat predictably – “Hunter”) is built using top materials available at this moment in the automotive industry. Thus, the aluminum chassis is wearing a carbon fiber body, and Spyker promises that the same assembly logic will be used for the production version of the model. The result is seen in the curb weight of the model: 1397 kilograms (3080 lbs).

The concept design is very characteristic to Spyker and includes – both externally and internally – specific elements to aviatics. Spyker B6 Venator has a huge specific grille, aggressive headlights adorned with a strip of LED, the projectors areas is matched with the round taillights coming out of the bodywork in the rear and the 19-inch wheels.

The interior is impressive, the cream quality leather contrasting with the “industrial” feeling brought by the textured aluminum from the center console. This solution is reminiscent of the First World War aircrafts, otherwise evoked on the famous Spyker logo.

Spyker B6 Venator has under the bonnet a 3.5-liter V6 engine that develops 375 horsepower and spins the rear wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. The production model will go on sale in 2014 and will have the same dimensions as Porsche Boxster. It will be sold in Asia, Europe, India, North America and the Middle East and will have a starting price around $150,000 dollars (€115,000 / £100,000).

Designed by Victor R. Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Spyker N.V., the Spyker B6 Venator Concept makes a defiantly contemporary statement whilst paying homage to its past, making it instantly recognizable as a Spyker. Highly detailed design, bespoke materials and aviation-inspired elements are a core part of the Spyker DNA. With the announcement of the Spyker B6 Venator Concept, the company once again proves its Latin axiom: “Nulla tenaci invia est via” – “For the tenacious no road is impassable.” The name “Venator” is Latin as well, meaning “Hunter” – a nod back to Spyker’s “Hunter” fighter aircraft of the early 20th century.

Spyker B6 Venator Video – Geneva Motor Show 2013 Live



Spyker B6 Venator via Spyker stand at Geneva Motor Show 2013