The performance versions of Volvo S90 Polestar and Volvo V90 Polestar will have a hybrid propulsion

Volvo and Polestar Performance Division are working on the Sports versions of the V90 and S90 models: Volvo S90 Polestar and Volvo V90 Polestar. The Swedes will offer an alternative propulsion system compared to their German rivals – BMW, Audi and Mercedes.

For the sake of image, but also for the sake of customers who want a little more powerful Volvo, Polestar Performance Division prepares current versions of the S90 and V90 sports. The models will wait until 2018, but the big news related to their way of propulsion.

Wishing to be perceived differently from Audi, Mercedes and BMW, the Volvo will opt performance hybrid models. Such architecture will take many hours of implementation, so the launch was delayed versions 2018.

Jon Wakefield, director of Volvo UK, said recently that “Polestar division will launch something completely new and a little different. It is a product that will shake least this sports segment “.

At the moment, Polestar engineers working on a more powerful marriage as between T8 hybrid architecture and scalable platform SPA new Volvo models. An architectural answer must ensure rigidity and a sports car.

It is conceivable to see S90 and V90 Polestar models offer the same powertrain as in the case of the XC90 T8. That means a 2.0-liter engine, modified to develop 320 horsepower and 400 Nm associated with an electric motor of 87 hp and 240 Nm.

In the case of the XC90, this combination ensures a pure electric driving over a distance of almost 40 kilometers. This autonomy could be reduced for the sake of future performance S90 and V90 for Polestar.

Volvo S90 Polestar and Volvo V90 Polestar via Volvo