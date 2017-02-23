The Intelligent Key of the new BMW 5 Series is too big? The Germans invites us to wear it as a smart watch

BMW offers a new way of wearing the smart key found in the list of options for the new BMW Series 5. With the help of Montblanc, the Germans created a belt to be worn on the hand, like a watch.

The new BMW 5 Series is BMW flagship in terms of technology. Model not only borrowed all they could from big brother 7 Series, but has also raised new functions.

Among the things taken from the 7 Series include Intelligent Key. An accessory quite hard on the pocket, given its size. Precisely for this reason, BMW was thought of a clever way to wear, but to bring it out and show.

He enlisted the help of the Germans from Montblanc, specializing in accessories, writing instruments and watches, to give rise to special belts. This is called BMW Key Activity Set and a leather strap bovine catch the smart key to be worn on the hand like a smart watch.

The belt is not the only accessory that BMW in thought for Series 5. There is a whole collection BMW 5 Series Lifestyle, which includes a set of headphones Bowers & Wilkins (the same company that signs the audio system of the BMW 5 Series) and a notebook Moleskine comes bundled with a smart pen. It not only can be used to draw the agenda, but it is intelligent and can be recreated easily sketch on a tablet. Moreover, it can reach even inside the car multimedia system to be transferred later by email.

Strap that can be worn BMW 5 Series key costs 430 euros, headphones have a price of 150 euros and 250 euros worth agenda.

BMW 5 Series technology via BMW