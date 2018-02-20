Global sales in 2017: Toyota remained the most popular automaker, followed by Volkswagen and Ford

Toyota remained the best-selling car brand in the world in 2017, the podium being completed by Volkswagen and Ford, according to analysts at JATO Dynamics. The data also show that the SUV segment continued to grow significantly, reaching a market share of 34% globally.

In 2017, the car industry recorded 86 million units sold globally, about two million more than in 2016, according to an analysis by JATO Dynamics on 52 markets.

SUVs dominated sales in the three major regions, namely China, North America and Europe. At the same time, the SUV segment recorded a record market share in 2017, or 34% of total sales.

A total of 27.8 million SUVs were sold globally last year, up 12.7% more than in 2016. According to the cited source, 40% of them were in the compact SUV segment.

In the ranking of autobrands, Toyota remained the best-selling (7.8 million units), followed by Volkswagen (6.6 million units) and Ford (5.9 million units).

The Ford F-Series models were again number one in global sales, thanks to the strong US demand (80% of the total). Seats 2 and 3 were occupied, in order, by Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.