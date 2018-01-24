Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: The new version will be released in 2019 and will have 710 horsepower

Ford has announced 2019 as the release date for the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The automaker claims that the new model will have about 710 horsepower and will be one of the strongest Mustang models they have built so far.

We heard speculations about a year and a half ago that Ford is preparing to launch the most powerful version of Mustang, a muscle car that would benefit from a 740 horsepower twin turbo V8 engine. At the time, some speculated that the engine would be mounted on the upcoming Shelby GT500.

Ford has released the first official information on the future of the Mustang Shelby GT500 as a video on Facebook. The new model will be launched in 2019 and will have a twin-turbocharged V8 engine of about 710 hp, with over 200 hp more than the GT350R (photo).

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 would become the second most powerful muscle car in history after the 2012 Shelby 1000 Mustang version of the previous generation, that had 920 horsepower.



Sales for the upcoming Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are scheduled to begin in 2019, but Ford has not yet announced the markets that will see its new model.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 via Ford