The first images of the new Volkswagen Arteon: the Passat CC replacement has a front grille which extends into the headlights

The first images of the new Volkswagen Arteon show that the model that will replace Passat CC will have LED headlights intertwining with the front grille. The Germans promise and a very spacious and premium interior.

The German car automaker announced late last year that it would launch a new model under the Volkswagen Arteon name at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in two weeks.

At that time, the German manufacturer was limited to publish a sketch of the new model quite brief, but now revealed two photographs and highlights the design of the front and back. By far, the main novelty is noted that the front grille headlights will expand as the Germans announced since last year.

On the other hand, Volkswagen offered few details about the interior, even if not posted any photo with it. “Architecture is exceptionally generous interior with ample head and leg room for all seats, which is extraordinary for this segment,” Volkswagen stated in a brief press release.

In addition, Volkswagen has published a photo and shaped tail lamps:

Arteon is presented by Volkswagen as a “fastback four-door will be positioned above the Passat range” and basically take over from the old Passat CC (or CC, as was its official name the latest generation). The model name is a combination of the word “Art” and ending -eon, which the Germans claim that identifies the car as one with premium pretensions.

Volkswagen Arteon via Volkswagen