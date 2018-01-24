Barrett-Jackson auctioned a new generation Ford GT for $2.55 million

A new-generation 2017 Ford GT was auctioned for $ 2.55 million. The money collected will go to a nonprofit organization that helps children diagnosed with autism – Autism Society of North Carolina’s Ignite Program.

We recently announced that the first copy of the new Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned. The winner had to pay $300,000 and the money will be donated to California’s non-profit Boys Republic.

At the same event, a new-generation Ford GT donated by the businessman Ron Pratte was auctioned off and the winner paid $ 2.55 million. The nonprofit organization that help children diagnosed with autism will benefit from the amount collected.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have the resources to support wonderful organizations that strive to make a difference for so many people in need,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise nearly $96 million for charity and those funds, along with the generous donations that will be raised in Scottsdale, bring much needed relief to countless people through many great charities.”

The new Ford GT integrates a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that produces 647 hp (482 kW) at 6,250 rpm and and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm), with a top speed of 216 mph (347 km/h).